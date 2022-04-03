Storms bring wind, rain and snow warnings to southern B.C.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued wind and rainfall warnings for much of B.C.'s South Coast on Sunday as a pair of storms bore down on the region in quick succession.

High winds and heavy rain were forecasted for both the east and west coasts of Vancouver Island, while the Lower Mainland saw rainfall warnings and the main highway leading to the Interior experienced winter storm conditions.

The City of Vancouver opened additional shelter spaces and activated a warming centre to help vulnerable residents get out of the rain.

As much as 70 millimetres of rain was expected to fall across Metro Vancouver by Monday morning, with the highest totals predicted for the North Shore mountains.

Periods of gusty wind and heavy rain were also forecasted for the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and Sunshine Coast regions.

On Vancouver Island, Environment Canada warned that wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour on the west coast would result in "unusually high waves crashing onshore Monday afternoon and evening."

"Stay well back from the water's edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves," the weather agency said in a statement.

"Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure someone caught in their path."

Upwards of 100 millimetres of rain was forecasted for the communities of Zeballos and Tahsis.

On the other side of the island, wind gusts were expected to top out around 90 kilometres per hour and rainfall amounts were forecasted to be in the 50-to-70-millimetre range.

Inland, Environment Canada predicted "a prolonged snowfall event" for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

The weather agency said it expected light snow to begin Sunday, intensify overnight and continue through Tuesday, with total accumulations of 25 to 40 centimetres forecasted for the Coquihalla Summit.

Winter storm warnings were also in effect Sunday for Highway 3 in eastern B.C., with 25 to 35 centimetres of snow expected to fall on the road from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass by Monday afternoon.