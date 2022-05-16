Storms could bring up to 50 mm of rain in Ottawa

Parts of the capital could see up to 50 mm of rain by the end of the day as storms move across the region.

A special weather statement says rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are possible and locally higher rainfall amounts of 40 to 50 mm are possible in areas that receive thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm watch for the region has ended.

There’s a chance of a thunderstorm this evening. Temperatures will drop to 10 C overnight.

Tomorrow will be another rainy day in Ottawa – expect cloudy skies and a 70 per cent chance of showers Tuesday morning. The wind is expected to gust to 50 km/h.

Tomorrow’s forecast high is 17 C. There will be a 70 per cent chance of showers tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 4 C overnight.

The sunshine will return on Wednesday – the forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 20 C.