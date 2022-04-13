Storms prompt weather alerts across northern Ontario

From winter storm warnings in the northwest to rainfall warnings in the northeast, most of northern Ontario is under a weather alert.

THE NORTHEAST

Rainfall warnings have been issued by Environment Canada from Wawa to Kirkland Lake and Sault Ste. Marie to Mattawa on Wednesday.

A total of 20 to 40 mm of rain is expected by late Thursday morning with periods of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms.

"The saturated or frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall," the weather service said.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for taillights ahead and be prepared to stop. Don't approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."

THE NORTHWEST

A winter storm caused by a strong low-pressure system is expected to bring heavy and blowing snow to northwestern Ontario over the next couple of days, Environment Canada said.

Total snowfall between 20 and 35 cm is expected by Friday afternoon with the heaviest snow falling on Thursday and some areas could see up to 50 cm of snow.

Strong wind gusts up to 70 km/h could cause power outages and visibility issues.

"Snow is expected to begin (Wednesday) evening and continue through Thursday into Friday afternoon," Environment Canada said.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight."

FREEZING RAIN

Several northern communities are under a freezing rain warning where five millimetres of ice accretion is possible between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Environment Canada said.

"Snow mixed with ice pellets and rain at times is forecast to begin this afternoon or evening and change to freezing rain overnight. The freezing rain may last for several hours before changing to rain or snow later Thursday morning," Environment Canada said.

Areas affected include: