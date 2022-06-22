Stormy afternoon in Edmonton and area
A cluster of showers and thunderstorms dumped pockets of heavy rain and even some pea-sized hail on the Edmonton region early this afternoon.
For most areas, the storm was (as expected) more bark than bite.
Rainfall totals from around the city range from three to 15 mm, according to our network of CTV rain gauges.
More showers and pockets of heavier rain will push west to east across the city and surrounding areas through the remainder of the afternoon. While there may be a few lightning strikes, the stormiest weather appears to be over for the city.
Severe Thunderstorm advisories remain in effect for areas south and east of Edmonton. But, the City of Edmonton is not included in those watches and warnings.
We'll have a full recap and a look ahead to another wet day Thursday on CTV News at 5 & 6 p.m.
-
Another risk of storms for Calgary Thursday afternoonSevere storms are possible through Central Alberta Thursday
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential schoolThe Vatican has released the program for Pope Francis' trip to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
-
B.C. braces for heat as Environment Canada issues special weather statementsEnvironment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of British Columbia, with temperatures expected to rise to the low and mid-30s across the province this week.
-
Quebec man arrested for erratic driving in Manitoba now charged with human trafficking: RCMPOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP have charged a Quebec man with human trafficking more than a year after they arrested him for erratic driving.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps heading to Canadian Championship finalThe Vancouver Whitecaps punched their ticket to the Canadian Championship final Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over York United.
-
Pain points and successes highlighted in COVID-19 business impact surveyA recent survey shows 32 per cent of respondents had a positive change in attitude about doing business in the Windsor-Essex community over the last year.
-
Highway 85 off-ramp expected to reopen ThursdayA sinkhole closed the Highway 85 southbound off-ramp at Lancaster Street on Wednesday.
-
Armed robbery charge laid after theft of liquorA London man is charged after police say a suspect pulled a knife in a store on York Street.
-
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of CanadaThe Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.