Stormy possibilities for Calgary Friday afternoon

AFTERNOON UPDATE: Storms have already begun to develop, with a pattern of mainly eastward-moving storms that possess a slightly southern tilt.

Calgary's in a tricky spot among the storm line; right now, the projection is largely 50:50 as to whether or not these storms cross our city's outer bounds (both south and north side). Calgary's likeliest storm period is from 4:30-6:00 this evening, as energy builds.

Forecast-wise, we're still peeking at storm potential tomorrow. In fact, more than one forecast model paints a similar picture to what we're likely experiencing today, which makes for another day of inclement, warned weather.

Beyond, no changes, really. Monday offers a slight chance for precipitation, but the majority of our next rain-wave is still slated for Tuesday, and after that, we enter something of a heat dome.

MORNING EDITION: Widespread thundershowers are possible across southern Alberta today. These are the sort of storms that will amplify as they continue across the prairies, providing only moderately unstable conditions over Calgary. This is not to say that Calgarians won't need to adjust plans.

Wind and hail remain the benchmarks for us to be mindful of.

The westerly passage of wind across the Rockies re-opens Saturday to storm potential, but it's also remote at this point. Because of the stable cap in place, expect another day of "maybe weather," similar to Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunday stays warm, but it's on the in-between before we see this incoming high pressure ridge dip toward us, which opens us to northwesterly wind, and cooler conditions. Most of the incoming rainfall has pushed out to Tuesday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Friday

Evening: storm risk, then clearing, low 13 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny, chance of p.m. storms

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: some cloud, low 13 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: some cloud, low 13 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: some cloud, late showers possible, low 14 C

Tuesday

Showers

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: some cloud, low 14 C

Wednesday