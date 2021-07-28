Stormy Saturday in Thornbury and Clarksburg; tornado confirmed

Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) confirmed an EF-0 rated tornado struck Thornbury, Ont on Saturday evening.

The storm downed trees and caused damage to several structures.

A team of NTP researchers surveyed the damage and concluded the storm was 1.07 km in length, with wind speeds topping out at 115 km/h.

The tornado that hit the area spawned a sibling, and a downburst concurrently struck the Clarksburg area.

The Clarksburg storm struck an area 2.3 km by 1.6 km, with wind speeds of 100 km/h.

The team studied the area by the ground and drone and found tree damage and structural damage, including to the roof of one business.

Thornbury and Clarksburg are neighbouring communities separated by three kilometres.

Northern Tornadoes Project Executive Director, Dr. David Sills tells CTV News that Ontario is in an active tornado period, and the number of tornadoes keeps changing.

To date, the provincial tornado count stands at eight EF-2 tornadoes, two EF-1s, and now four EF-0s.

Since July 13, nine tornadoes and two downbursts have hit Grey County, Simcoe County and Muskoka areas.

Here is a list compiled by NTP:

July 20- Whitestone Lake (Parry Sound area)

EF-0 with wind speeds of 115 km/hr.



July 15- Sunbeam Lake (Algonquin Park)

EF-2 with wind speeds of 190 km/h



July 15 - Barrie

EF-2 with wind speeds of 210 km/h.



July 15 - Dwight

EF-2 with wind speeds of 190 km/h.



July 15- Lorneville (Kawartha Lakes)

EF-2 with wind speeds of 180 km/h



July 15- Lake Traverse (Algonquin Park)

EF-2 with wind speeds of 190 km/h



July 15- Zephyr- Little Britain (Kawartha Lakes)

EF-2 wind speeds of 195 km/h



July 13 - Penetanguishene

EF-2 wind speeds of 125 km/h



July 13- Tasso Lake (Lake of Bays)

Downburst with wind speeds of 130 km/h

Complete information on the Barrie tornado that ripped through a south-end neighbourhood is available here.