Stormy spring conditions create threat of severe weather

The spring conditions have Environment Canada urging caution as hot and humid air moves into the region, bringing the potential for severe weather and unpredictable storms.

A thunderstorm rolled through Wednesday morning with lightning flashes and, at times, heavy rain.

"I definitely put my phone down after I saw a couple of other lightning strikes and said it's time to go inside now," said Collingwood resident Erin Dunglinson.

Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng said storms can become unstable in a flash.

"We say there is a thunderstorm risk, and nothing may happen, but if something happens, it can become quite severe quite quickly."

Cheng said conditions could rapidly turn into powerful winds, torrential downpours, flash floods or even tornadoes.

"And there's also sizeable hail that are bigger than nickels, and when they hit you it's going to hurt," he added.

The spring storms have also left some farmers scrambling.

"It has set us back a minimum two weeks," said Kim Keckes from her small Angus farm.

"This weather has certainly created so much uncertainty, and I gotta say a lot of stress because usually I'm pretty grounded and pretty chill, but I've been feeling it this year more than ever," she said.

The weather agency predicts the hot, humid conditions to persist into Thursday, with a chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms.

Temperatures ease into the weekend, with daytimes highs hitting 20C, according to Environment Canada.