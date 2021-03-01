It was a return to wintry weather across the region Monday.

Snow squalls, fuelled by 70 to 90 kilometre per hour winds, are causing for some adverse driving conditions.

The system is causing traffic headaches from London north to Tobermory, with the most ferocious winds, and most snow, expected in Bruce and Grey counties.

Serious collisions have already been reported near Durham and Grand Valley.

Grey Road 4 has been closed from Durham to Hanover and Highway 6 closed from Durham to Williamsford due to weather.

Highway 21 is also closed from Amberley to Port Elgin due to high winds, blowing snow and poor to no visibility.

The worst of the wintry weather is expected Monday evening.