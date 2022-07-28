Stormy weather possible in Calgary this weekend as heat warnings continue

The ridge of high pressure over us is starting to fade, somewhat. That doesn't mean the heat's gone – it's just that the ridge is falling back. The upper shelf of it provides westerlies crossing the Rockies which may develop into thundershowers.

These storms could be inhibited by our 'capping layer' – that is to say, elements at play which inhibit convective growth. So, the risk will remain Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, but we have few guarantees until the setup begins west of us.

Watch for towering cumulus as you get the weekend going, and be prepared to change those outdoor plans.

Further to outdoor plans, I mentioned heat already; heat warnings will continue for the entirety of our five day forecast, even with the slight stoppage to heat warning conditions Sunday (28 C instead of 29 C+), but rise to the warmest point in our forecast Monday.

Your five day forecast:

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 14 C

Friday

Sunny, afternoon/evening storm risk

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: some cloud, chance of showers or thundershowers, low 15 C

Saturday

Sunny, chance of showers, thundershowers

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: some cloud, chance of showers, low 15 C

Sunday

Sunny, chance of showers, thundershowers

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: chance of showers or thundershowers, low 14 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 31 C

Evening: some cloud, low 15 C

Richard sent us this amazing pic of the other night down at McKenzie Lake. Beautiful!

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our news at six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.