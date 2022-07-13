Stormy weather remains possible this afternoon across southern Alberta

AFTERNOON UPDATE: Now we wait.

Storm chasers are already scattered abroad, with a couple positioned north of Calgary in Rocky View County. Calgary proper runs a less significant chance of storms than even this morning presented, with much of the activity instead populating to the north or east of the city; Calgary becomes something of a jumping-off point. This all to say, however, that it's a non-zero chance of storms, still, and hail is still the lead probable threat. Even panning us toward Olds and the surrounding areas of Rocky View County,

Tornadic development remains in the lens, with that rapid uplift at the surface.

This all said, the "Cap" is still a feature; in some areas, these storms will be ripe to launch, but while there's gas in the tank, we may be missing a key in the ignition. Still, the cold front is present, and that's a rather large trigger.

The other issue is the northern wind. Calgary's been expecting some for a while now, and we're sitting at a muted temperature without any major factors for heat.

MORNING EDITION: We'll see some spots dip below heat warning criteria, but the turnaround to falling back within warning parameters is so fast, Environment Canada likely sees no reason to drop them.

Instead, we'll just add on severe thunderstorm watches and warnings through our province. Areas of southern Alberta will face storms with nickel-plus-sized hail, strong wind and driving rain. Along a few pockets in southern Alberta (mainly within a couple hundred kilometres of the foothills), tornadoes are also possible, thanks to strong vertical motion of air near the surface. This pattern moves through this afternoon and arrives this evening in Saskatchewan.

An important note with these storms: because of that wind shear at the surface causing a rapid rise, these storms will have the capacity to manifest rapidly. Bear that in mind if you're planning to spend time outdoors this afternoon.

The cold front associated with storms in central Alberta will move through Calgary late this evening, providing a sub-warning level low temperature before another ridge of high pressure billows up and returns us to the 30s by Thursday. Sunday, we find the drop, as a trough moves in. Storms will be possible here, as well, but we'll focus on today, first.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Wednesday

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 15 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 16 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: risk of showers, low 15 C

Sunday

Showers

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: chance of showers, low 10 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: some cloud, low 11 C

We'll bring in two pics today. Sherral sent in this great shot snapped by her 10-year-old granddaughter, Alex. Way to go!

And Richie caught the Supermoon, also known as the Buck Moon in July, setting over the Saddledome. A fitting tribute to Johnny Gaudreau's departure.

