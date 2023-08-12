'Story of inclusivity and respect': Regina Open Door Society unveils community mural

After months of planning and hard work, the Regina Open Door Society unveiled a community mural on their building.

According to a social media post on Wednesday, artist Geanna Dunbar reached out to the organization with the idea.

“In planning this project, we knew we needed diverse voices to make this artwork truly special, so we teamed up with Bruno Hernani and Sarah Pitman from Dunlop Art Gallery at the Regina Public Library,” the post read.

“We also wanted to involve our Welcoming Community for Newcomers program and Youth program participants in this creative journey.”

The mural is more than just paint and colours, according to the post.

“It's a story of inclusivity and respect. It honours Indigenous history and land and welcomes newcomers who have chosen Regina as their home.”

A mini documentary on how the mural came to life will be screened at the Regina Public Library Film Theatre on Aug. 15 at 4 p.m.