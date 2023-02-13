Stranded boaters rescued amid strong currents, high winds west of Seattle

Two people were rescued by helicopter Sunday night after their rowboat was caught in strong ocean currents in northwestern Washington state.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it received a report of two people stranded in a rowboat in Hood Canal at 6:18 p.m.

The boaters had been struggling to maneuver the vessel for more than two hours due to strong currents and winds reaching 75 km/h, according to the coast guard.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched from Port Angeles, Wash., and a 14-metre rescue boat was sent from Seattle to help the mariners in distress.

A rescue swimmer was deployed from the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and the stranded boaters were hoisted to safety.

The boaters were flown to Bremerton National Airport in stable condition and were reunited with their family members, the coast guard said.