Stranded dog rescued from banks of Seymour River by firefighters

Crews in North Vancouver rescued a dog, stranded on the banks of the Seymour River, on Friday afternoon.

Photos of the rescue, posted to Twitter by District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, show the dog standing alone on a rocky outcropping, as two members of the crew approach swimming.

“Our Fire Fighters are conducting a swift water rescue for a dog on the Seymour River off of Fisherman’s trail,” reads a tweet from the firefighters just after 12 p.m.

Strong white river rapids can be seen in the photo not far from where the dog is standing. The dog, which is medium-large with black fur, appears to be watching the rescuers as they approach.

Firefighters in North Vancouver are trained to respond to the unique emergency needs of the area, including rescues from rivers and trails.

“The unique geography of (the District of North Vancouver) ... means we must be ready to respond to a variety of challenging firefighting, rescue, and emergency situations,” reads the service’s website.

Another photo, also posted to twitter, shows the dog swimming between the two rescuers, as it returns to safety.

Dog Rescue Update. The dog has been rescued and returned to its owner. pic.twitter.com/0kZT4zHmBO

