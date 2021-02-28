Two hikers and their dog were rescued from a sticky situation near the Capilano Suspension Bridge after getting stranded while running away from a bear.

The pair had been hiking near the Capilano River on Saturday when they encountered a bear, says Jeremy Duncan, assistant chief of operations for the District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.

In their attempts to retreat from the bear – which at one point stood up on its hind legs -- the pair and their dog got lost and disoriented.

The hikers attempted to go down towards the river, thinking they could follow the river down, Duncan said.

Then, they found themselves in a steep area where they couldn’t get out, so they called for help.

As the rescue unfolded, the fire department shared snippets of the rescue on Twitter.

“Technical rescue off the Capilano Suspension Bridge. Patients are sitting on a rock on rivers edge,” reads a Tweet from the fire department around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

“We will be lowering a team of firefighters using a rope system along with our Rapid Deployment Craft and then bringing them back up the same way,” continues the Tweet.

Our Fire Fighters train extensively for technical calls like this. Great job by the entire team. pic.twitter.com/jQrL2WH3Wp

The team, made up of 11 crew members, hoisted the man, the woman and their “cute fluffy dog,” to safety, Duncan said.

“Two people and their dog are happy to be back on safe ground,” reads a Tweet from the department just after 8 p.m.

“Thank you to (ambulance crews) for standing by to check them out and for supporting our firefighters if required,” it concludes.



With files from CTV News Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim