Stranded Sask. snowmobilers found after night in -35 C weather

Five snowmobilers stranded in a remote area were safely located thanks to the efforts of their family, the Canadian Rangers and La Ronge RCMP.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 18, the La Ronge RCMP detachment received a call that the snowmobilers had become stuck in some muskeg, and had spent the night in the cold.

"They had winter gear on, some supplies and a fire going – but one of the snowmobilers had become wet from the muskeg and was extremely cold," RCMP said in a news release.

The faint cell signal the snowmobilers had used to call for help was lost and communications stopped.

The search party managed to find the snowmobilers, partially thanks to two of the stranded individuals who headed to the trailhead to flag down help.

The family found the remaining three snowmobilers and brought them out to the trailhead, with the help of the Canadian Rangers and the RCMP.

They were assessed by paramedics and found to be in good health.

"Community knowledge" played a key role in the rescue, RCMP said.

"Our police officers may not have the knowledge of local geography like long-time community members do," Cpl. Marion.

"That’s why they are a key asset for us, especially when we’re dealing with situations in the bush and on the trails in remote areas."