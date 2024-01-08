Stranded teens, dog airlifted from Metro Vancouver hiking trail
A Metro Vancouver search and rescue team says two teenagers were lucky they had cell service when they became stranded off a hiking trail over the weekend.
Two 16-year-olds and the dog they brought along got stuck in deep snow off the Halvor Lunden Trail near Eagle Mountain in Anmore, North Shore Rescue recounted in a social media post.
Away from the trail in steep terrain, the teens called 911. Coquitlam Search and Rescue then asked for NSR’s help to extract them.
NSR said it sent a Talon Helicopter with a pilot, a hoist operator—equipped with night-vision goggles—and two night hoist-trained technicians on board.
The crew was able to locate the hikers quickly based on the co-ordinates sent from their phones, and the lights shining from their headlamps, NSR said.
“Two techs were inserted via hoist and the hikers and dog were extracted in three evolutions,” NSR wrote.
The teens and their canine companion were then flown to the Eagle Mountain baseball field, where they were reunited with their parents.
