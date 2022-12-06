Strang shares tips with families as cold, flu, RSV cases rise in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia’s top doctor is reaching out to families with advice as viruses continue to circulate in the province.
In a letter shared with school boards across the province, Dr. Robert Strang asked Nova Scotians to do their part to ensure fewer people get sick.
He said, while the province is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases, influenza, RSV and colds are on the rise.
Nova Scotia’s latest Respiratory Watch data shows that in the last three weeks of November, lab-confirmed cases more than doubled each week. From Nov. 20 to 26, there were 524 new cases of influenza A and no new cases of influenza B.
Strang said that while the viruses are typically mild for most children, they can be “very serious” for infants and toddlers and they could end up in the emergency department or admitted to hospital.
Dr. Andrew Lynk, the head of pediatrics at the IWK Health Centre, joined Strang during a Nov. 17 press conference to discuss high patient numbers.
Lynk said that acute care services for children have been “stretched” across the province.
Monday’s letter from Strang provided five tips people can use to protect themselves and others:
- Children over six months of age should get their influenza vaccine as soon as possible. Everyone in the family should also receive their flu vaccine.
- You and your child should be up-to-date on all vaccines, including tetanus, pertussis, measles and COVID-19.
- Sick children should stay home until they are feeling better. Once a child is able to return to school and activities, they should wear a mask when around others for two to three days, if possible.
- People who have to visit a public indoor space should wear a mask.
- Friends and relatives who are sick should not be around infants, young children and those with other health challenges.