The Capital Regional District (CRD) says that Greater Victoria residents may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of drinking water over the next several weeks.

Temporary adjustments to Greater Victoria’s drinking water disinfection process may lead to “stronger than usual chlorine smell and taste,” says the CRD.

During this time, the water will remain safe to drink and use, according to the regional district.

The CRD estimates that the process will be complete by Jan. 15.

"To mitigate any unpleasant smell and taste, residents may choose to use regular tap filters or let the tap water stand for 30 minutes prior to consumption," says the CRD.

