Strange wake-up call for Tweedsmuir residents

Residents of a home on Tweedsmuir Avenue had a scary wake-up call Saturday morning.

According to police, the people woke up in the early morning hours to find a young man sitting in a bedroom in their house.

The youth was removed from the home and a fight broke out, continuing to fight until police arrived.

A Chatham youth was arrested and taken into custody. The person was later released to his parents and given a future court date.