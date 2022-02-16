Stranger hits woman's vehicle with metal pipe, assaults witness: police

A 21-year-old Cambridge man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly hit a woman’s vehicle with a metal pipe and assaulted a witness who tried to intervene in the incident.

Officers were called to the area of Chase Crescent and Henwood Drive in Cambridge around 7:25 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a news release, a woman was driving in the area when a man approached her vehicle and hit it with a metal pipe.

A witness tried to help the woman and was assaulted by the accused. A second witness intervened and was able to subdue the man until officers arrived, police said.

The victim who was assaulted suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said they don’t believe the victims and the accused knew each other.

A 21-year-old Cambridge man was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000 and two counts of assault with a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.