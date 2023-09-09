Stranger assault suspect arrested after victim fights back, witnesses intervene on Coquitlam trail: RCMP

A man was arrested for assaulting a stranger on a walking trail in Coquitlam, thanks to the victim fighting back and intervention from bystanders, Mounties said.

Coquitlam RCMP said the incident unfolded around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday near the Hoy Creek Trail near Glen Drive and Johnson Street.

The victim told police that an unknown man grabbed her while she was walking alone. She fought back, and then multiple bystanders intervened.

The woman suffered minor physical injuries, police said.

The suspect fled on foot, but the bystanders followed him, allowing officers to quickly find and arrest him in a nearby store, according to police.

“We want to commend the victim who fought back against her attacker and the witnesses who came to her aid. The public’s quick response to this incident helped police locate the suspect swiftly and most likely prevented further injuries to the victim,” said Superintendent Keith Bramhill, officer in charge of Coquitlam RCMP in a news release issued Friday.

The suspect, who Coquitlam RCMP say is known to police, remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has surveillance, dash cam or cellphone video of the incident is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-24214.