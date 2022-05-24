Stranger attempted to lure child waiting for school bus: Chilliwack RCMP

After a 10-year-old waiting for the school bus in Chilliwack reported being approached by an adult man who "propositioned them on a date," police are investigating the incident as attempted child luring.

It happened last Wednesday at around 7:45 a.m. in the Promontory area near the intersection of Russell Road and Teskey Way, according to the RCMP.

"The child was approached by a man they did not know," says a statement issued Tuesday.

"During the conversation, the suspect requested that they keep their meeting a secret. The suspect then departed on foot."

Spokesperson Sgt. Krista Volyk says the child immediately ran and told their siblings what happened. After the children informed their parents, police were called.

"This is a very concerning incident," Vrolyk said in the media release, adding that nearby schools have been notified.

The suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 30, having a "stocky build with a higher pitched voice."

At the time police say he was wearing jeans, a light black windbreaker with the hood up, a medical mask, and knee-high rubber boots.

Anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area between 7 and 9 a.m. on May 18 is asked to call 604-792-4611.