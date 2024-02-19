Stranger found in Chelsea, Que. resident's kitchen facing charges: Outaouais police

MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police say a stranger is now facing charges after being found in a Chelsea resident's kitchen pouring himself a glass of rum early morning on Monday.

Police say when the owner saw the stranger in his kitchen at 4:15 a.m., he stayed calm and called police while he started a conversation with the man.

Though the stranger was not aggressive, he told the owner that his car broke down and he had no place to go in the cold, police say.

When police arrived on scene, they arrested the stranger without incident.

However, police claim the intruder had stolen a vehicle during the night and then came to the Chelsea area, where he lost control of the vehicle and got stuck on the side of Highway 105 near Scott Road.

Police add that he then allegedly walked to a different house and stole items from two vehicles parked in front of it before breaking into the complainant's house, entering through the front door and going directly into the kitchen.

The suspect, 29, has multiple criminal records and is already facing several counts of breach of probation on the Ontario side. Police add he is expected to face more charges and to appear in court in Gatineau later Monday.