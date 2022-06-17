Stranger punched and threatened to kill victim in unprovoked attack: Burnaby RCMP
Police are searching for a suspect in a strange and unprovoked attack reported earlier this week in Burnaby.
Officers said a man was approached by a stranger while on Lougheed Highway Tuesday near Willingdon Avenue.
The stranger punched the man in what appears to have been an entirely unprovoked attack. He then threatened to kill the victim, before walking away.
There have been no reports of similar incidents in the area, Mounties in Burnaby said, but given the randomness of the attack, police are concerned.
Officers are looking for witnesses to the assault as well as the suspect himself, who is described as white and in his late 30s or early 40s.
He has a heavy build and brown curly hair, police said, and was wearing shorts with grey leggings underneath and a grey shirt at the time.
Officers ask anyone with more information, including those who were driving west on Lougheed Highway near Willingdon between 4 and 5 p.m. Tuesday who might have captured the incident or the suspect on dash-cam video, to come forward.
Callers with tips can get in touch with the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.
-
One person sent to hospital following early morning fire in south LondonThe London Fire Department tackled an early morning structure fire on Saturday that sent one resident to hospital.
-
Rock the Dock in Barrie raising money for local charityOne of Barrie's most anticipated summer fundraising events takes place Saturday.
-
Yearly line painting to be done to North Bay RoadsMajor North Bay streets and intersections will be re painted
-
Vancouver Island residents offer tips for coping with inflationSouth Island families are feeling the pinch of rising inflation in an already-expensive place to live.
-
B.C. hospital briefly shut down by smell of gas reacting with cleaning fluid in blocked pipeAuthorities say a hospital in British Columbia's Interior was briefly closed Friday after air sensor alarms were triggered by gas coming out of a sewage drain of a bathroom.
-
Preparing for a water emergency: Windsor, Essex County working together on 'forward thinking infrastructure'The Windsor Utilities Commission (WUC) and Union Water Supply System (UWSS) are working on building an emergency reservoir in case of a water disaster.
-
One-tank trips: Ottawa to Brockville and back on a single tankLocated just south of Ottawa along Highway 401, west of the 416, Brockville is a bustling burg on the shores of the St. Lawrence. This town, just an hour’s drive from downtown Ottawa, offers lots to see, do, and taste.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for CalgaryThe watch, issued just after 7 a.m., cautions that thunderstorms will continue to develop Saturday morning.
-
Ruse to get ransom or actual kidnapping? B.C. judge says she's not sureWhen a man was taken from his vehicle at gunpoint from a mall parking lot then held in a condo for days, was he actually kidnapped, or was he playing along?