Stranger punched and threatened to kill victim in unprovoked attack: Burnaby RCMP

Police are searching for a suspect in a strange and unprovoked attack reported earlier this week in Burnaby.

Officers said a man was approached by a stranger while on Lougheed Highway Tuesday near Willingdon Avenue.

The stranger punched the man in what appears to have been an entirely unprovoked attack. He then threatened to kill the victim, before walking away.

There have been no reports of similar incidents in the area, Mounties in Burnaby said, but given the randomness of the attack, police are concerned.

Officers are looking for witnesses to the assault as well as the suspect himself, who is described as white and in his late 30s or early 40s.

He has a heavy build and brown curly hair, police said, and was wearing shorts with grey leggings underneath and a grey shirt at the time.

Officers ask anyone with more information, including those who were driving west on Lougheed Highway near Willingdon between 4 and 5 p.m. Tuesday who might have captured the incident or the suspect on dash-cam video, to come forward.

Callers with tips can get in touch with the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.