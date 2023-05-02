Stranger trespasses on victim’s property in North Bay, threatens them with a knife

A 22-year-old man has been charged following a scary incident Sunday in North Bay.

North Bay police received a call that the accused was on private property.

“The victim requested the accused leave the property at which point the accused brandished an edged weapon and threatened the victim,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“Members of the North Bay Police Service attended the location and arrested the accused at the scene.”

Police seized two edged weapons as well as a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

“The accused and victim are not known to one another,” police said.

The man, who is from Powassan, has been charged with drug possession, weapons offences and uttering threats.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.