Strangers allegedly give candy to children in Guelph, police say

A couple allegedly gave candy to a group of children riding their bikes in Guelph on Sunday afternoon.

In a news release, officials said a man called police to report his nine-year-old son was out for a bike ride with two friends around 3:30 p.m. The man told police the children were approached by a couple in a vehicle at the intersection of Forest Hill Drive and Water Street.

According to police, a female passenger asked the children if they wanted to play a game guessing numbers, saying the winner would get a bag of candy.

The children took the bag and ate some of the candy, and there are no reports of any of the children getting sick.

The woman is described as blonde and around 50 years old. The driver was a man, and no other description was available. The vehicle was a white or silver sedan or SUV, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.