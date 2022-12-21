Strangers offering rides to travelers stranded in Vancouver

With thousands impacted by delayed and canceled flights at Vancouver International Airport, some strangers online are offering a helping hand.

Robyn Henry noticed a flood of posts this week from stranded travellers looking to get home, hoping to drive instead of fly.

But according to the posts, there appeared to be a lack of vehicles and rides available.

So she went online offering up her own company truck including free gas, and one stranger, who is currently stuck in Cancun, took her up on the offer.

The stranger is planning to head to Vancouver, then Smithers.

"I see all these posts about people stuck in Vancouver,” said Henry.

“The weather is awful. You don't want people stuck out there. If I can give a helping hand to anyone to make their Christmas warmer, then sure thing,” she continued.

With more people seeking rideshare services online, Henry encourages others to follow her example and offer space in their own vehicles to people who need them.

“I’m a mom. If I had family stuck, then I would want someone to give us a hand and make this holiday a little less stressful and get everybody together,” she said.

Alex Wang, who also noticed the high number of flights getting canceled, has also offered rideshare services to anyone heading to Smithers from Vancouver

"I'm already making a drive for a personal matter and going back mid-week. So I figured I should just reach out and see if anyone wants a ride back,” he said, adding that he’s helped a handful of people so far.

The cancellations and delays at YVR began Sunday, due to snow falling in the region. Since then scores of would-be travellers have seen their plans delayed or cancelled entirely. International arrivals have been halted as the airport works to try and clear the backlog.

Another storm is predicted to sweep through the region on Thursday.