Strap on your skis: Hills prepare for holiday rush

With the holidays right around the corner, ski hills are preparing to open for one of their busiest times of the year.

"A lot of people are looking forward to getting out on the mountain in the early season and a lot of people have time to do that over the holidays, especially after Christmas day,” said Jordan Cheney, manager of Crabbe Mountain, a ski hill in Central Hainesville, N.B.

“For us, to be able to capture the holidays is about 15 per cent, 15 to 20 per cent of our revenue for the season. So between that and our March break, it's a big important piece,” Cheney said.

Crabbe Mountain is also preparing for a grand opening later next month for its new lodge facility.

"More seating, more guest space, a larger rental shop all functions under one roof,” Cheney said.

“So if you recall before, we had three separate buildings and it was just kind of cumbersome with line ups and outdoor line ups and storing shoes in a different spot than where you get your ski boots sort of thing so it's now all under one roof,” he said.

"I can't wait. It's a great improvement, and Canada Games, it's going to be exciting it's a wonderful addition,” said Donna Mader who was out snowshoeing on Crabbe Mountain.

“I'm kind of a regular. I've been skiing here for years. My kids were all part of the race club,” Mader said.

Other ski hills in the region are set to be ready for the holiday season, Poley Mountain opens on Dec 22.

The Canada Winter Games will take place at Crabbe Mountain for ski and snowboard events.

"The P.E.I. Canada Winter Games will be on site here with their Canada games torch. We're an official venue for alpine and freestyle and para-alpine ski events,” Cheney said.

P.E.I.'s. Canada Winter Games take place Feb. 18 until March 5.

Crabbe Mountain is in phase one of its multiphase 2025 plan to expand and extend the life of the hill. The grand opening for the new lodge will be on Jan. 21.