Stratford B&Bs want exemption from new tourism tax

Some Stratford bed and breakfast owners worry a municipal accommodation tax will hurt their business.

The city, well-known for its theatre scene, is also a thriving bed and breakfast community. Most are run as a small business and have very tight margins.

Owners say adding an extra four per cent tax would hurt their already struggling businesses.

But city officials argue to money raised from the municipal accommodation tax, or MAT, will benefit the entire tourism industry.

Laura Pogson, the owner of New Haven by the River Bed and Breakfast, said it’s as much a passion project as it is a business.

“It opened in 1953 by my parents, and I helped my mother as a child,” she explained. “I do it because its heritage for me. It’s a second generation. My parents enjoyed it, so I’m enjoying it too.”

Pogson went to city hall last week asking council for a tax exemption on the new municipal accommodation tax. Her request was rejected.

“That’s what I find somewhat embarrassing. To go to my visitors, to my friends, and tell them I have to now charge them another four per cent,” she said.

Several bed and breakfast owners sold their properties during the pandemic, and Pogson worries the city will experience an accommodation shortfall.

“Last summer there were people leaving town to travel to Kitchener or Sarnia to stay overnight because they just couldn’t find a room here in Stratford,” she explained.

Half the money raised from the tax will stay with the city, while the remainder goes to Destination Stratford.

“Destination Stratford is the city’s official destination marketing and management organization,” said executive director Zac Gribble.

Proceeds from the tax, he explained, will go to create an all-around stronger tourism industry.

“We need to invest in community infrastructure that improves the quality of life for local residents, but at the same time, also holistically lifts opportunity for the visitor economy as well,” Gribble said.

A major focus will be to position Stratford as a year-round – rather than seasonal – destination.

“Investments in marketing, advertising and building the infrastructure and the cultural draw that we need in the winter is where we’re focused,” Gribble explained. “That’s where I think the MAT is going to be most useful.”

Some bed and breakfast owners said the implementation of a new tax will require new accounting software, and in some cases, more administrative work.

Others argued that the tax is used elsewhere in the province and owners will just have to get used to it.

The municipal accommodation tax goes into effect on July 1.