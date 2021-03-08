Stratford council is hoping to remove a Ministerial Zoning Order that would have allowed a Chinese company to build a glass plant in the city.

Xinyi suspended the project indefinitely in February.

An MZO is a zoning tool issued by the provincial government that allows for specific developments without the standard municipal planning process.

A motion presented on Monday night asked the province to repeal a zoning order allowing Xinyi to move ahead with the plant without the city's consent.

The motion would remove that option and give the city more control over the land.

"So, come what may in the future, without the MZO in place, any development would be subject to a public planning process that got Stratford to where it is today," Coun. Cody Sebben said.

The proposed glass plant drew criticism from some residents who were concerned about environmental impacts. They also said there was a lack of transparency around the decision-making process for the plant.

EXTENDING PATIO PROGRAM

Council also voted in favour of extending its patio program into summer 2021.

The initiative launched last summer to help restaurants hurt by COVID-19 restrictions.

Council will allow patios on the sidewalk and will provide boardwalks for pedestrian traffic.