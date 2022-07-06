Stratford Festival receiving $10M boost from federal government
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Some financial aid is on its way to the Stratford Festival following pandemic setbacks.
The federal government announced on Tuesday that it will be giving the festival $10 million from its economic develop agency FedDev.
The festival was cancelled in 2020, but with the new funding, they will be able to extend their 2022 season and produce a total of 10 plays.
The government also announced they'll be giving $1.3 million from their Tourism Relief Fund to seven other projects in the Stratford community.
The Little Prince Cinema, the Guinness World Record holder for smallest purpose-built movie theatre, will receive $100,000.
-
Stabbing reported near the University of WaterlooPolice said a stabbing was reported Wednesday night near the University of Waterloo.
-
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign amid party revoltU.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign, his office said Thursday, ending an unprecedented political crisis over his future that has paralyzed Britain's government.
-
Bluesfest is back today after two years of COVID-19 cancellationsFans will be packing into the grounds at LeBreton Flats tonight for the first in-person Bluesfest since 2019.
-
-
-
-
Contact restored with NASA spacecraft headed to lunar orbitNASA said Wednesday that contact has been restored with its US$32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit.
-
Patrick Brown to remain on Conservative leadership ballots despite disqualificationDespite being disqualified by the Conservative Party of Canada from becoming its next leader, ousted candidate Patrick Brown's name will still appear on the ballot.
-
RCMP on scene of hit and run in BlackfaldsBlackfalds RCMP were called to the scene of a serious hit and run collision Wednesday evening.