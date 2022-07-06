Stratford Festival receiving $10M boost from federal government

Some financial aid is on its way to the Stratford Festival following pandemic setbacks.

The federal government announced on Tuesday that it will be giving the festival $10 million from its economic develop agency FedDev.

The festival was cancelled in 2020, but with the new funding, they will be able to extend their 2022 season and produce a total of 10 plays.

The government also announced they'll be giving $1.3 million from their Tourism Relief Fund to seven other projects in the Stratford community.

The Little Prince Cinema, the Guinness World Record holder for smallest purpose-built movie theatre, will receive $100,000.