Stratford Festival reports surplus of $553K for 2021 season

The Stratford Festival is reporting a surplus of $553,058 at their annual meeting as they continue to recover from the pandemic.

In a Saturday news release, festival officials cited strong support from donors and the government as the reason for their profit.

“Last season was a time of transformation, as we set about determining what might be achievable in this new world,” said artistic director Antoni Cimolino in the release. “Our festival found a silver lining in 2021, amid all the ongoing devastation and the dark cloud of heart-sickening loss. It was a year in which we conceived and crafted the art of the possible.”

The 2021 saw live performances return to the festival, but at a reduced level and in outdoor settings.

Revenues for the year, which consisted of ticket sales, ancillary revenue and fundraising, amounted to roughly $28.5 million, and expenses amounted to around $28 million.

Festival officials say they received $13 million in pledges from a relaunch campaign and $6.4 million in government investments.

“We’re in the midst of a multi-year recovery,” said executive director Anita Gaffney in the release. “While we’ve managed to keep the ship afloat over the last two years, our financial position is still delicate.

"We are now at a crucial inflection point, where we shift from fighting for our survival to being able to plan for the future in earnest.”

The first preview for the 2022 festival season is set to take place this Wednesday.