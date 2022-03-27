Stratford hosts U21 men's and women's curling championships
After a two-year hiatus, curlers from across the country are sweeping into Stratford for the under 21 men's and women's championships.
The competition kicked off Saturday at the Rotary Complex and runs until the end of the week.
There are 36 teams in town, which includes 144 players and 36 coaches.
Curling Canada contacted local organizers after plans with a different host community fell through due to pandemic reasons.
"This is our third time hosting a national championship in Stratford since 2016," said championship co-chair Rob Douglas. "We are super excited to have teams competing from across the country for a national championship."
Organizers say the championships are an opportunity to breathe life back into a city known for its tourism and events.
"We are so excited to bring curling back to Stratford and give the city a kick start for summertime tourists," said co-chair Jessie Jacob.
Playoffs are set to begin Thursday with the finals taking place on Friday.
-
Complete list of 2022 Oscar winnersThe 94th Academy Awards kicked off with Beyonce, a string of awards handed out off-camera to Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction epic "Dune" and a trio of Oscars hosts in Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.
-
Edmonton firefighting gear featured in Ukrainian conflict coverageA firefighter in Ukraine wearing personal protective equipment, or bunker gear, emblazoned with Edmonton, was recently featured on international news coverage.
-
75-year-old man critically injured in Scarborough assault dies in hospital; suspect arrestedA man critically injured in an assault in Scarborough earlier this month has died, Toronto police say.
-
More B.C. oysters recalled due to norovirusAnother company has recalled several varieties of oysters harvested in B.C. due to possible norovirus contamination, Health Canada announced Sunday.
-
Scheifele scores twice, including overtime winner in Winnipeg's 2-1 win over ArizonaMark Scheifele scored twice, including the winner with 9.7 seconds left in overtime, to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.
-
Nipissing U women win silver at CIS hockey finalsNipissing University’s Lady Lakers made history Sunday afternoon bringing home its first ever national medal
-
'Hopefully we can make a difference': Performers at MacEwan University show support for UkraineMacEwan University’s Fine Arts and Communications program is donating 100 per cent of its ticket sales from every performance to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation until the end of the 2022 winter term.
-
Back to school: Masks no longer required when B.C. teachers and students return from spring breakOn Monday, B.C. students and teachers will head back to class after spring break without a mask mandate in schools.
-
Canadian soccer influencing future generationsTeam Canada defeated Jamaica 4-0 on Sunday, sending them to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.