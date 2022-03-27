Stratford hosts U21 men's and women's curling championships

After a two-year hiatus, curlers from across the country are sweeping into Stratford for the under 21 men's and women's championships.

The competition kicked off Saturday at the Rotary Complex and runs until the end of the week.

There are 36 teams in town, which includes 144 players and 36 coaches.

Curling Canada contacted local organizers after plans with a different host community fell through due to pandemic reasons.

"This is our third time hosting a national championship in Stratford since 2016," said championship co-chair Rob Douglas. "We are super excited to have teams competing from across the country for a national championship."

Organizers say the championships are an opportunity to breathe life back into a city known for its tourism and events.

"We are so excited to bring curling back to Stratford and give the city a kick start for summertime tourists," said co-chair Jessie Jacob.

Playoffs are set to begin Thursday with the finals taking place on Friday.