Stratford Legion calls plan for anti-lockdown march to Cenotaph ‘unacceptable’

Residents of Stratford are being urged to avoid an anti-lockdown rally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, as the legion is coming out against the idea of them marching to the Cenotaph.

In a statement from the city issued on Saturday, officials say the public event would go against the Ontario stay-at-home order and risk more COVID-19 transmission in the community.

The protest planned by the group “No More Lockdowns Canada” is set to happen at Upper Queen’s Park.

The city says organizers let them know they plan to march to the Stratford Cenotaph.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 8 Stratford also issued a statement on Saturday against this march.

“The intention of the anti-lockdown rally to use our sacred memorial on Sunday as a platform for political statement is totally unacceptable,” the statement reads in part.

Earlier this week, the City of Stratford, public health, and police issued a joint statement encouraging people to follow the stay-at-home measures.