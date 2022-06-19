Stratford Live Music and Food takes the stage
A newly revamped festival has taken centre stage in Stratford.
Stratford Live Music and Food, formerly known as Stratford Blues and Ribfest, was in full swing Saturday at the bandshell on Veterans' Drive.
Organizers say they were looking to offer more than just blues music and ribs as they started to revamp the event when it was on pause during the pandemic.
"I think it's long overdue," said committee member Barb Smith. "People have been ready to get out and have a good time and listen to some good music. It's all outdoors so it's just great for everybody."
The festival continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with food trucks, vendors, and live bands.
A special tribute to Stew Lang, one of the founders of the event who passed away in 2020, is scheduled for the end of the day.
