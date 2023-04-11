Stratford man arrested after victim found with multiple stab wounds, police say

Stratford police say a 27-year-old man has been arrested after a man was found on the front porch of a home with several stab wounds.

Police said on Monday around 10:30 a.m., officers visited a residence on McNab Street in response to a 911 hang-up call.

“Perth County paramedics attended and transported the victim to Stratford General Hospital,” police said in a news release. “The victim was later transported to London Health Sciences Centre by Air Ambulance. The victim is currently in stable condition but remains in hospital in London.”

Police said the 27-year-old was found outside the residence and immediately placed under arrest.

Police said the man has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.