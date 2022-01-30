Stratford man arrested twice in one day

A Stratford, Ont. man is facing charges after being arrested twice in one day by police in Chatham, Ont.

Around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, police report going to a location on Manning Road for a call of a stolen trailer that had a GPS tracker attached to it.

When police arrived, a 29-year-old man was found with the trailer. He was arrested for theft, possession over $5,000 and driving while having his license suspended.

The Stratford man was taken to police headquarters and later released with conditions to appear for a future court date.

After his release, police say the man was seen walking towards a vehicle. He sat in the driver’s seat and drove away.

Knowing the man was a suspended driver, he was found once again, arrested for driving while suspended and being in the company of someone who he was under release conditions not to communicate with.

The Stratford man was transported again to Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters and lodged for a bail hearing.