Stratford man attacks door with chainsaw: police

A 39-year-old Stratford man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked someone’s door with a chainsaw.

In a media release, Stratford police said officers were called to the home on Church Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

The man had gone to the address to confront someone he was having an ongoing dispute with, police said.

When the man got there, he allegedly picked up a chainsaw from the lawn and used it to attack the home’s door, shattering the window glass and cutting into the door itself.

Another man yelled at him and the accused fled.

When police arrived, the man was gone but the chainsaw was still lodged in the door.

Officers found the man around 5 p.m. Police said when they tried to place him under arrest, he resisted and officers had to use physical forced. No injuries were reported.

The man was charged with mischief and resisting arrest.