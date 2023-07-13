Stratford man charged after drugs, stolen police badge seized

A Stratford, Ont. man is facing several drug related offences after police executed search warrants at addresses in Stratford and Mitchell on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old was arrested in Mitchell after police seized a quantity of methamphetamine and hydromorphone capsules from the two locations.

Police also seized a number of other items, including a functioning Taser, stolen police shirts, a police badge, along with $485.00 in cash.

The total value of the drugs and property seized is $156,000.

The man has been charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Hydromorphone,

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine,

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime,

Possession of a Weapon contrary to Prohibition Order,

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon - (taser)

The accused was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The investigation was a joint operation by the Huron-Perth OPP Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU), Grey-Bruce Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU), Stratford Police Street Crime Team, and the Huron OPP.