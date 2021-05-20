Stratford man charged following human trafficking investigation

A Stratford man is facing multiple charges, including human trafficking, following an investigation by the Waterloo-Guelph Human Trafficking Team.

The investigation began in April after reports the man obtained sexual services from the victim and solicited sexual services for monetary compensation.

On May 19, a 31-year-old man from Stratford was arrested and charged with human trafficking (under 18), human trafficking, receiving material benefit (under 18), receiving material benefit, and three counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about this incident or any others is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.