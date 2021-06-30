Stratford mayor expects economic boost with move into Step 2

Stratford will see an economic boost as most of the province moves into Step 2 of reopening, the city's mayor says.

Under Step 2, the Stratford Festival can begin outdoor performances. Mayor Dan Mathieson said this will also help other sectors of the local economy.

"To know that we're starting to move back towards welcoming people to our community and being able to open those theatres really puts a flag in the ground for us to say 'OK, we can do this,'" he said.

Huron Perth joined the rest of Ontario in moving into Step 2 at 12:01 a.m. on June 30. However, Waterloo Region will stay in Step 1 due to continued spread of the Delta variant in the community.

Ontario's new top doctor also said it's unlikely the province will move into Step 3 early. Dr. Kieran Moore said he'd prefer to wait the 21-day interval before rolling back any more restrictions so the province has a chance to analyze the impact of each step and avoid any backward moves.

Indoor gyms and dining will likely remain closed until July 21.