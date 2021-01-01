You could call it a twist on the traditional wedding game.

A pair of newlyweds in Stratford got quite the surprise on New Year’s Eve.

Janessa and Daniel Gras got engaged in March and wanted to tie the knot on Dec. 31.

But due to the pandemic, and uncertainty surrounding their wedding date, they decided to opt for a small ceremony on Dec. 23.

Their family still wanted to have some kind of event on New Year’s Eve, so they surprised Janessa and Daniel with a drive-by celebration.

Janessa’s sister set up chairs, blankets, signs and even made hot chocolate.

Then a convoy of cars drove by with family and friends cheering the couple on.

Janessa and Daniel also had to kiss every time someone honked a horn.