Stratford, Ont. police officer almost struck by suspect vehicle, officers arrest man at gunpoint

A 53-year-old St. Marys, Ont. man remains in custody after he allegedly almost struck a Stratford police officer and hit a cruiser.

According to police, officers tried to stop a vehicle on Queen Street East in St. Marys being driven by a person with an outstanding warrant just before 12:30 p.m. on March 7.

As the officer approached the vehicle, police say the suspect drove at the officer, narrowly missing them and striking the cruiser.

A second officer in the area helped pin down the suspect vehicle their cruiser and had to arrest the man at gunpoint.

The accused is charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, resisting arrest, and assault with a weapon. He will appear in court on March 23.