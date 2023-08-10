Stratford, Ont. police officer charged with assault

Ontario’s police watchdog has charged a Stratford police officer in connection to a serious injury suffered by a 35-year-old man during an arrest in February.

Const. Cody Millian is facing one count of assault causing bodily harm, the Special Investigations Unit announced Thursday.

The charges stem from an incident at the Cooper Transit Terminal in Stratford on Feb. 1.

The SIU said at around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the terminal for a man causing a disturbance.

As they tried to arrest him, a struggle ensued, the SIU said.

The man was eventually arrested and subsequently taken to hospital for treatment of an unspecified serious injury.

The SIU put out a call for witnesses of the arrest in February. At the time, they said two investigators and one forensic investigator had been assigned to the case.