Stratford, Ont. teen pleads guilty to manslaughter
An 18-year-old Stratford man pleaded guilty in connection with the stabbing death of an Exeter musician last spring.
Michael Compton was originally charged with second degree murder, but in a Sarnia courtroom on Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.
The court heard that Compton was in Grand Bend partying with friends on May 13 when he lost his phone and went searching for it. He got into a verbal altercation with the victim Zachary Hartman, 27, of Exeter and things escalated.
The dispute turned physical and Compton pulled a knife and stabbed Hartman in the chest.
The victim was found by police behind a bar and was later pronounced dead at South Huron Hospital.
Compton left the scene but was later arrested in a vehicle in West Perth and taken into custody.
Compton will be back in court on Friday for a bail hearing and his sentencing hearing has been set for March 6.
