Stratford-Perth Pride alleges homophobic remarks from council candidate

The Mayor of St. Marys, Ontario is speaking out against homophobic comments reportedly made by a candidate for town council.

“There’s limits to free speech and that’s been clearly stated by the Supreme Court. We want to create a positive, loving community in St. Marys,” said Mayor Al Strathdee.

Strathdee, who has been acclaimed in the upcoming election, is reacting to controversy surrounding Barry Charles Brebner.

Brebner is running on a religious platform based on his experience of being born again as a teenager.

Through email, Brebner and other council candidates were requested to pledge support for the queer community by Stratford-Perth Pride.

A.J. Adams, the group’s president, says the response received from Brebner was hurtful and painful.

“We got a response back from one candidate with some very homophobic and transphobic remarks,” he confirmed.

Adams says his organization has decided not to share Brebner’s comments publicly but confirmed they are damaging.

CTV London reached out to Brebner for an in-person interview Tuesday but he was unavailable.

However, in an emailed response, he confirmed his biblical interpretations that homosexuality is a sin adding, “I agree with God and let other people know.”

In a follow-up telephone conversation Tuesday, Adams told CTV News Brebner has “doubled down” on his beliefs, sending two further emails in the past 24 hours.

His move is in stark contracts to the views of most in town.

“It is concerning to hear that a member of our community would speak out against members of our community,” stated one female resident walking through the down.

Over the past year, St. Marys has unveiled Pride banners in the core, held a Pride flag-raising ceremony at City Hall, and held its first-ever Pride Day celebration.

Strathdee said hurtful comments by any candidate for council against the LGBTQ2S+ community won’t stop further celebrations.

“It’s very clear to me that Mr. Brebner’s views don’t represent me or the council. It’s very clear to me, that this council has worked very hard to make this community welcoming and diverse,” said Strathdee.

In the wake of the emails, Adams says he is hopeful the public takes the time to learn more about the platform of all municipal candidates before they vote, next Monday, Oct. 24.