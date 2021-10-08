Stratford-Perth Pride 'disheartened' over rainbow crosswalk vandalism

Stratford-Perth Pride says they are “disheartened” to learn that Stratford's rainbow crosswalk was vandalized.

The group issued a statement about the crosswalk on Friday.

We are disheartened to learn that last night Stratford's rainbow crosswalk was vandalized. pic.twitter.com/2pOYrMomuP

A Facebook post from Sirkel Foods Friday says someone vandalized the brand new crosswalk in the middle of the night.

“The Stratford Police and the Public Works department spent the night power washing it off,” according to the post. “For all of those people who think that hatred doesn’t exist here, this is proof it is alive and well.”

The post says there will be video footage posted later to help find the people involved.