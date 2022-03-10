iHeartRadio

Stratford police arrest man after he failed to show up in court

Stratford police have arrested a man who failed to attend his sentencing after being found guilty of sexual assault.

Police say the criminal investigations unit arrested Larry Bartman after he was located at a home in Listowel.

Bartman, 45, was required to attend court on Feb. 18 but did not show up, prompting the warrant.

