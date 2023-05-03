Stratford police arrest man after rifle allegedly fired outside residence

Stratford police say a man is in custody after a rifle was fired outside of a residence on Downie Street.

In a post on Twitter, police said the man was arrested overnight.

Police said the rifle was a .22 calibre.

The man was arrested after fleeing the scene and had the rifle concealed in his jacket, according to police.

Police did not say what charges the man would be facing, or if there were any injuries.

