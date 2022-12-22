Stratford police arrest man involved in shooting
Stratford police said officers have arrested a man in relation to a shooting that occurred earlier this week.
In a tweet Thursday at 9:52 p.m., police said a male was arrested without incident in London.
Police said the man will be held in custody awaiting a bail hearing.
The shooting occurred on Stratford Street just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the Stratford Police Service said 38-year-old William Vincent from Milverton was the suspect police were looking for.
A white Chevrolet Monte Carlo, which was seen in surveillance photos on the night of the shooting and believed to be linked to Vincent, was found in Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon.
“Shortly after 7:30 Tuesday evening, Stratford police received a 911 call for reports of a gunshot in the area of Stratford Street,” said Const. Darren Fischer with the Stratford Police Service.
On scene, police and paramedics found a man with a gunshot wound.
“We don't believe the public is in any danger, we believe this incident was targeted,” said Const. Fischer.
-
Getting home for the holidays continues to be a challenge at Calgary International Airport and elsewhereFlight cancellations continued to pile up in Calgary, Vancouver, Vancouver Island, Ontario and Quebec on Thursday night.
-
Influenza in Alberta: New cases drop for fourth week, 12 deaths reportedTwelve more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials, as new reported cases have decreased for the fourth week in a row.
-
-
B.C. drivers warned to stay off roads amid dire warnings about snow and freezing rainDrivers across much of southern B.C. are being asked to avoid non-essential trips as snow and freezing rain threaten to close highways, knock out power and make travel dangerous.
-
Sudbury Hydro officials release safety tips during a power outageWith the potential for nasty weather spanning across much of Ontario on Friday and into the weekend, Sudbury Hydro has released some safety tips in the event of a power outage.
-
B.C. snowstorm: WestJet cancels all YVR flights from late Thursday to Friday afternoonAs the Vancouver airport braces for another blast of winter weather, WestJet has announced a rash of "proactive cancellations" beginning with flights scheduled late Thursday night.
-
Passenger told to find own flight after WestJet cancellation, leaving her stuck in CalgaryA WestJet passenger whose flight to Victoria was cancelled is now stranded at the Calgary airport after being told the airline won’t help to rebook her trip.
-
Senior makes generous donation to North Bay's The Gathering PlaceTherese Lanjlois, 78, made a generous donation to The Gathering Place on Thursday afternoon. She donated 65 hand-knit, double-lined winter toques she had been working on for the past 11 months.
-
Funding drying up for non-profit that gives job training for people leaving gangs and prisonThe funding for a local non-profit to provide job training for people leaving gangs and prison is drying up.